Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Lowered by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 414,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 126,075 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 192.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,300,501.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 55,005 shares of company stock worth $1,390,132. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,124. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

