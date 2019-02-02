Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise GP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Enterprise GP in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of EPE opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.43. Enterprise GP has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 354,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

