Enova International Inc (ENVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Enova International by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enova International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.64 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.