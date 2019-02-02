Enova International (ENVA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 to $1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million to $300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.13 million.Enova International also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.76 to $3.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 668,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,296. Enova International has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.64 million. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

