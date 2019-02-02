Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 83.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.35% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet stock opened at $1,118.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $778.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.
