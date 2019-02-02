Engine Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Engine has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Engine has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,529.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Engine coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.01 or 0.10609271 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00027010 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Engine Coin Profile

Engine is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc . The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com

Engine Coin Trading

Engine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

