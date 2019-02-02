Energycoin (ENRG) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Day

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Energycoin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $4,521.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00055041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002968 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00002269 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

