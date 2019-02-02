Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.33 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECPG. Oppenheimer raised Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $911.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, insider Ashish Masih acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,176.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $480,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,166.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 127,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.