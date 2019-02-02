Encana’s (ECA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$10.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Encana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Encana in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Encana from C$18.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. GMP Securities cut their target price on Encana from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Encana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of ECA opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -44.41. Encana has a 1 year low of C$6.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 1.02999998096739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encana news, insider Joanne Linette Alexander acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Also, Director Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 165,155 shares of company stock worth $1,755,691.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

