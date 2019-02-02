Emerald Advisers LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,314 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 639,829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 56.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMT opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

