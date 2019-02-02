Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,218,000 after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,141,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,511,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/emerald-advisers-llc-decreases-holdings-in-patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten.html.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.