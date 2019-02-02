Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Brunswick by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,092,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 16,876.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,507,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 974,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263,754 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

In other Brunswick news, Director Manuel A. Fernandez acquired 13,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.09 per share, for a total transaction of $702,646.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (BC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/emerald-advisers-llc-boosts-holdings-in-brunswick-co-bc.html.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.