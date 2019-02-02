Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,081,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716,383 shares of company stock valued at $126,899,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

