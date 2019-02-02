Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,323 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 0.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $76,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $120.99.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.24.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $2,823,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,381.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,716,383 shares of company stock worth $126,899,574 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-bought-by-royal-london-asset-management-ltd.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.