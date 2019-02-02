Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,241 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 692.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $716,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $974,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,440.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock worth $3,459,003 in the last 90 days. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

