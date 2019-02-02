Eldorado Gold (EGO) Rating Lowered to Sector Underperform at CIBC

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.45.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 41.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,193,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 2,705,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,408,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 1,259,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 542.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,276,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,077,519 shares in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

