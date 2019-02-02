Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,169,809 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 1,662,783 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,562,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Saturday, December 29th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,257.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 227,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 210,509 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 479.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 565,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/eldorado-gold-corp-ego-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.