Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,640 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 36.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,291,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,291,000 after purchasing an additional 611,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,627,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.46.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.96. 1,221,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

WARNING: “Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Cut by KBC Group NV” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/ecolab-inc-ecl-position-cut-by-kbc-group-nv.html.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.