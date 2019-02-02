Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGBC opened at $100.02 on Friday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

