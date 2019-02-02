East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

