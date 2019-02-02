E-coin (ECN) Achieves Market Cap of $678,300.00

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One E-coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00030206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, E-coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. E-coin has a total market cap of $678,300.00 and $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

E-coin Coin Profile

E-coin is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. The official website for E-coin is www.ecoinsource.com . E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-coin Coin Trading

E-coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

