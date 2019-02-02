Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,802,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-sells-543-shares-of-ishares-core-total-usd-bond-market-etf-iusb.html.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.