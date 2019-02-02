Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $225,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $346.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.95.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $272.96 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-has-269000-stake-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.