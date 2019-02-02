Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in BlackRock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 15,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $416.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $578.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total value of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $34,028,025. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $478.00 price target (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-has-1-29-million-stake-in-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.