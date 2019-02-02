Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,199.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,323 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25,193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 840,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 836,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,618,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,863,000 after purchasing an additional 548,849 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $250.48 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $269.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

