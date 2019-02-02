Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,027 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,463,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 631,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,665,000 after buying an additional 612,589 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,986,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,128,000 after buying an additional 241,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth approximately $2,293,000.

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $12.88 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

