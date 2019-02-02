Dukemount Capital (DKE) Trading Up 11%

Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE)’s share price was up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 1,071,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)
Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.
