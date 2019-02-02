Dukemount Capital PLC (LON:DKE)’s share price was up 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 1,071,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dukemount Capital (DKE) Trading Up 11%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/dukemount-capital-dke-trading-up-11.html.

About Dukemount Capital (LON:DKE)

Dukemount Capital Plc, formerly known as Black Eagle Capital PLC, is a real estate investment firm. Previously, it operated as a venture capital firm specializing in seed investments. Dukemount Capital Plc is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Dukemount Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dukemount Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.