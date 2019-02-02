Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after buying an additional 1,539,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,043,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,764,415,000 after buying an additional 1,065,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,862,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,589,358,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,274,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,212,000 after buying an additional 314,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,355,000 after buying an additional 706,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

