DTE Energy Co (DTE) Position Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DTE Energy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

