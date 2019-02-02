Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 325 at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 346.64 ($4.53).

DOM stock opened at GBX 261.70 ($3.42) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.87).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Simon Wallis sold 29,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98), for a total transaction of £66,366.24 ($86,719.25).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

