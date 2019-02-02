Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,606,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $37,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter worth $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 523.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

