Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $81.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $269,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $2,161,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,798 shares in the company, valued at $80,753,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,750 shares of company stock worth $2,570,425. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

