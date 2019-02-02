Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $258,000 Position in J.W. Mays Inc (MAYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of J.W. Mays worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of MAYS opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.30 and a beta of -0.25. J.W. Mays Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-258000-position-in-j-w-mays-inc-mays.html.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.