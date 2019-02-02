Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 178,014 Endologix, Inc. (ELGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 178,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endologix during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,699,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Endologix by 66.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Endologix by 13.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.51. Endologix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. Endologix’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

