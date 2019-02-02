Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $718.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Timothy Lenhoff sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $66,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,450 shares of company stock worth $59,223. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

