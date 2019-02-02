Diageo plc (DEO) Declares $1.37 Semiannual Dividend

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.3688 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

Diageo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE:DEO opened at $151.47 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $131.22 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

