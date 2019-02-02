DEXTER (DXR) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

DEXTER (CURRENCY:DXR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, DEXTER has traded 118.1% higher against the US dollar. DEXTER has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.43 million worth of DEXTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTER token can currently be purchased for about $62.55 or 0.01799848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTER alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.01862949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00196311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00205444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00417672 BTC.

DEXTER Token Profile

DEXTER’s total supply is 103,622,100 tokens. The official website for DEXTER is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEXTER Token Trading

DEXTER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.