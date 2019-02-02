Devon Energy (DVN) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price objective on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

DVN stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 742.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

