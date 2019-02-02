Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.1% in the third quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

