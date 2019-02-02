Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €10.90 by Citigroup

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.90 ($12.67) target price by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PBB. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. equinet set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.45 ($14.48) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.47 ($15.67).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB opened at €9.93 ($11.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.