Deutsche Bank Increases Rio Tinto (RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,250

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,755 ($62.13) to GBX 4,780 ($62.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,730 ($48.74) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,093.53 ($53.49).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,230 ($55.27) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($55.23).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total transaction of £424.82 ($555.10). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,664 ($47.88), for a total transaction of £549,600 ($718,149.75). Insiders have sold 26,262 shares of company stock worth $97,204,983 over the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.