Desjardins Downgrades Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Desjardins currently has C$47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$72.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$58.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$59.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.78.

SNC opened at C$36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$33.51 and a 12 month high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 3.00000024154591 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

