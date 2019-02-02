Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 212,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 404,950 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 457,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Gary P. Kreider sold 11,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $51,424.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,176.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,556 shares of company stock valued at $84,114. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

