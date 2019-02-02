Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,044 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.08% of Resources Connection worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,509,000 after acquiring an additional 309,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RECN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

RECN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 90,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,494,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 49,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $821,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,057 shares of company stock worth $3,295,663. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

