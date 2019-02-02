Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Holdings in Knoll Inc (KNL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,375 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.93% of Knoll worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,244,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:KNL opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.23. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

