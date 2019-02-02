Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 595,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.75. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $197,144.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,359.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

