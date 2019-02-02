Denarius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $943.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $264,571.00 and $943.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002999 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 4,171,382 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

