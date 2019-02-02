Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.43.

TACO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. 241,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,191. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, SVP David Pear sold 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $60,717.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACO. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 6,440.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 150.5% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

