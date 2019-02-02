Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 28.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. Deckers Outdoor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.85-$7.95 EPS.

DECK stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.07.

In related news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

