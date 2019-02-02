Dawson Geophysical (DWSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

DWSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 815.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

